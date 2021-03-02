Bite Squad partners with Hawaii restaurants to launch food drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular food delivery service is teaming up with local restaurants to help Hawaii families in need.

A shortage of food donations is expected over the next few months as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

On Monday, Bite Squad launched its program to partner with different eateries on Oahu and Maui to collect canned goods and non-perishable items:

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli (Kailua Town)

Pancakes & Waffles (Kalani Street)

Thai Lao Restaurant (Pearl City & Kapolei)

Freestyle Cafe (Mililani)

Jets West (Waianae)

CAA Market Place (Maui)

Broth Cafe at Alive and Well Health Store (Maui)

Philmart Oriental & Fast Food (Maui)

Hawaiian Moons Natural Foods (Maui)

Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating restaurant for the next three months during their regular business hours.

Donations can also be dropped off at Bite Squad’s office at Impact Hub Hawaii (1050 Queen St. Ste 100 in Honolulu) during their business hours. Bite Squad will deliver the items to Angel Network Charities in Oahu and Maui Food Bank.

Food bank items of priority include canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter, grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

People who donate will receive a coupon for their next delivery order. Bite Squad will then donate a portion of that order to the food banks.