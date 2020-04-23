Bite Squad Expands into Grocery Delivery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bite Squad, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, has expanded into same day grocery delivery in Honolulu with more cities to come in the near future.

Customers can shop on the Bite Squad app, or at bitesquad.com, and search for GROCERY for basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal care products, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Bite Squad is providing personal shoppers, in addition to delivery drivers, to help fulfill grocery orders. Bite Squad is also offering a no-contact delivery option for grocery just like they do with restaurant deliveries, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers.

“In such a time of need, we felt like it is our duty to utilize our platform in any way possible to support the community and plan to support more communities like this in the very near future,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO. “We want to be a valuable resource for our local communities during these tough times. Like I’ve said before, if there is anything we can do to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our partners, employees and community, we will do it.”

Bite Squad and Waitr connect local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants and national chains. As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.