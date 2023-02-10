A photo shows the road closures for a Magnum PI shoot on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu is warning drivers that Bishop Street will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a Magnum PI shoot.

This will allow the Magnum PI production crew to have a safe shoot and will allow drivers to plan in advance for alternate routes.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said that “South King Street will be open for usual traffic flows. Diamond Head bound cars on Merchant Street and Queen Street will be allowed to cross the closure area with intermittent traffic control.”

The shoot will consist of two driving sequences that will be done with low impact intermittent traffic control throughout Saturday morning. The shoot will begin at Merchant Street to Bishop Street.

This will be in a grid pattern from Bishop Street to Alakea Street. It will then go up South Beretania Street and back into Bishop Street.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The traffic holds that drivers will experience will be minimal as traffic will be released as soon as an intersection is cleared in the shoot. Officials ask that drivers seek alternate routes during this time and to avoid the area if possible.