HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museums CEO and other top executives have left following an investigation, according to officials.
The Board of Directors of Bishop Museum announced today the departures of the CEO, general counsel, vice president, planning and program management.
Officials said this followed an independent investigation of complaints in the workplace environment.
The three executives have been on paid leave since July.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
According to the board, they are working quickly to find an interim CEO and a new leader with experience in organizational leadership.