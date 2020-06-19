Bishop Museum to reopen on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being closed for months, Bishop Museum is finally reopening its doors Friday.

Through the June 25, it will be welcoming members only.

The general public can start visiting on June 26.

Kids will be free for kamaaina and military families from June 26 to July 5.

Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online for a designated time slot since daily capacity will be limited to 500 people.

Visitors must wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The museum will also launch an Outdoor Museum Program on its lawn, with different activities and events.