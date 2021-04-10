Bishop Museum to launch ‘POW! WOW! The First Decade: From Hawaiʻi to the World’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum is working to launch a new exhibit.

It’s called “POW! WOW! The First Decade: From Hawaiʻi to the World.”

It looks at how the urban art movement has evolved over the last 10 years from the streets of Chinatown and Kakaako to an international spectacle.

The exhibit will feature artwork big and small with brand new murals being painted right on the grounds of the museum.

It’s slated to open on May 15 and run through September 19.