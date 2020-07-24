Bishop Museum opens new exhibit on music

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, in partnership with Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings, presents its newest original exhibit, Kaula Piko: The Source of Strings, which will explore the lineage of Hawaiʻi’s lasting contributions to world music.

The pioneering influence of Hawaiian musicians in both performance styles and the actual design and construction of instruments is of international significance, yet little known.

Through a collection of historical photos, rare instruments, musical artifacts and compelling multimedia storytelling, the exhibit will unveil how musicians, composers, and artisans from Hawaiʻi influenced the design of stringed instruments and shaped the soundscape of today’s popular music.

The exhibit will be on display from July 18, 2020 – January 31, 2021 in the J.M. Long Gallery.

For all the information, go to www.bishopmuseum.org.