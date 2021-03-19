Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bishop Museum will be lowering its entry prices to $5 for kamaʻāina and military personnel with ID on Saturday, March 20, for its 2021 Science and Sustainability Festival.

Regular admission for kamaʻāina adults is $15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Guests are invited to explore ocean conservation and preservation across the Museum’s 15-acre campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be booths that feature Bishop Museum natural sciences and community partners. Activities include a scavenger hunt, social media contest and a passport game that challenges participants on their knowledge of sustainability.

Community partners taking part in the Festival include countercurrentArt.org, DLNR: Division of Aquatic Resources: Alien Invasive Species Division, Hawaii Pacific University: Center for Marine Debris Research, Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, Kōkua Sun Care, Nā Kama Kai, NOAA, Outrigger Zone and All Good, Parley, Polynesian Voyaging Society, Surfrider Foundation, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Algal Biodiversity Lab.

Click here to visit the Bishop Museum website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Oahu girl to make history as Hawaii’s first female Eagle Scout

Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

Wife of man critically injured in 2019 Pinky Tows crash says, "He'll never fully recover"

Maui mayor considering restrictions as cases rise

Schools take COVID precautions as students return from Spring Break

Sewer overflows in Manoa

More Top Stories

Trending Stories