Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bishop Museum will be lowering its entry prices to $5 for kamaʻāina and military personnel with ID on Saturday, March 20, for its 2021 Science and Sustainability Festival.

Regular admission for kamaʻāina adults is $15.

Guests are invited to explore ocean conservation and preservation across the Museum’s 15-acre campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be booths that feature Bishop Museum natural sciences and community partners. Activities include a scavenger hunt, social media contest and a passport game that challenges participants on their knowledge of sustainability.

Community partners taking part in the Festival include countercurrentArt.org, DLNR: Division of Aquatic Resources: Alien Invasive Species Division, Hawaii Pacific University: Center for Marine Debris Research, Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, Kōkua Sun Care, Nā Kama Kai, NOAA, Outrigger Zone and All Good, Parley, Polynesian Voyaging Society, Surfrider Foundation, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaiʻi, and University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Algal Biodiversity Lab.

