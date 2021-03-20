Bishop Museum hosts Science, Sustainability Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families went out to Bishop Museum on Saturday, March 20, for its annual Science and Sustainability Festival.

The Museum lowered its entry prices to $5 for kamaʻāina and military personnel with ID. Regular admission for kamaʻāina adults is $15.

The 2021 theme was “Sustainable Seas,” and guests were educated about ocean conservation and preservation. One official said, the Museum cares for millions of specimens in its natural science collection.

“At Bishop Museum, we care for millions of specimens in our natural science collections, and also actively conduct research in the field.” Holly Bolick, Bishop Museum invertebrate zoology collections manager

Guests learned from zoology teams who showcased a few highlights from their collections, along with active research projects at the Museum.

There was also a passport activity where guests recieved a stamp for every correct question they answered about ocean sustainability or awareness.

Bishop Museum is open daily but has a daily capacity of 500 guests.

