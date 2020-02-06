Bishop Museum Hosts Obama Foundation Hawaii Collections Gathering

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Bishop Museum will host the Obama Foundation’s Hawaii Collections gathering on Friday and Saturday.

The Foundation is searching for Obama-related items from Hawaii residents for potential display at the future Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago.

The public is encouraged to attend and bring their Obama-related artifacts and mementoes to the event for consideration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Foundation’s musuem team.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.