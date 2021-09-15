Bishop Museum hosting COVID vaccination events with free admission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bishop Museum will be hosting vaccination events at its campus on three upcoming Saturdays.

The museum will be working with the department of Health and Queen’s Medical Center, to offer the COVID vaccine for free.

The clinics will be on Sept. 18, Oct. 9, and Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All interested are encouraged to register first.

And if you get vaccinated on any one of those days, you’ll get free admission into Bishop Museum for up to six people to be used after you’re fully vaccinated.

