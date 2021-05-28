Bishop Museum hosting Celebrate Micronesia Festival with in-person and digital events

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bishop Museum will be hosting the 2021 Celebrate Micronesia Festival on Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hybrid event features online discussions and in-person programming throughout the Museum’s 15-acre campus.

Below is the festival schedule:

9 a.m.: Welcome, Information Tent / Upper Lawns

9:30 a.m.: Performance: FSM Women, Information Tent / Upper Lawns

10 a.m.: Community Responses to COVID-19, Online Virtual Discussion Panel (via the Celebrate Micronesia Festival Facebook Page)

11 a.m.: Performances: Brigham Young University – Hawaiʻi Kiribati Association, Information Tent / Upper Lawns

11:20 a.m.: Masters of the Currents, Online Virtual Video (via the Celebrate Micronesia Festival Facebook Page)

11:30 a.m.: Planetarium Eyes on Island Earth, Planetarium

11:30 a.m.: Island Spotlight: Palau, Online Virtual Video (via the Celebrate Micronesia Festival Facebook Page)

12:30 p.m.: Carrying Culture: Micronesia – Voices of Life, Online Virtual Video (via the Celebrate Micronesia Festival Facebook Page)

1:15 p.m.: Navigating Medicine Through Spaces and Time, Hale Waʻa

1:45 p.m.: Poetry with Angela & Ifit Hoppe-Cruz, Information Tent / Upper Lawns

2 p.m.: Closing Remarks, Information Tent / Upper Lawns

2:30 p.m.: Planetarium Wayfinders, Planetarium

Visitors may learn more aboutMicronesia through the following programs and exhibitions:

Festival Passport, Hoʻokipa Desk

Student Exhibition: Daughters of Micronesia: Micronesian Women Artists, Atherton Hālau

Na Ulu Kaiwiʻula Hawaiian Garden Canoe Plant Tour, Native Garden

Bishop Museum’s Botany & Ethnology Collections, Hawaiian Hall Atrium

On-site partners include: Bess Press, Coconut Weaving, FSM Women, Hep Fee Hawaiʻi, INPEACE, Kanehunamoku Voyaging Society, Kiribati Weaving, Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi, Marshall Islands Consulate, Marshallese Education Day, Parley AIR Station, We Are Oceania, Jerimiah’s Food Truck, Highway Inn and Bishop Museum departments to include Botany, Ethnology, and Membership.

Parking Information

Take the first right and park in the lot next to the security office. Check in with Security to undergo a temperature check, and exchange an ID for a media badge to be worn on campus. Use of flash in exhibit spaces is prohibited, unless a light-check is scheduled with the museum prior to your visit.