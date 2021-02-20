Bishop Museum debuts new exhibit on scientific racism

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bishop Museum opened a new exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 20, that showcases the scientific racism in Hawaii from 100 years ago.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Sullivan Collection includes images and plaster busts from the 1920s that were originally created to measure the physical features of Native Hawaiian people.

The displays were part of a since-discredited anthropological study of race associated with the eugenics movement.

File – The Ka ‘Ohana Duvauchelle display at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2021. (Bishop Museum photo)

File – The Ka ‘Ohana Ho’olapa display at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2021. (Bishop Museum photo)

The collection is named after Louis Sullivan — the anthropologist who sought to justify race and the superiority of some races over others.

The collection is now used as a genealogical source for Native Hawaiian descendants.