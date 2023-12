HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island Police Detective has been charged with perjury and tampering with a government record.

The department said the detective submitted a false government record and provided false testimony during a grand jury proceeding in March.

The detective was placed on leave without pay.

The case is being handled by the State Attorney General’s office.