HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is one of the biggest winter holiday celebrations in Hawaiʻi.

However, the modern depiction of Santa Claus has evolved from various cultural and historical influences over centuries, and the figure of Santa Claus has its roots in several different traditions, legends and historical figures.

Saint Nicholas

The origin of Santa Claus can be traced back to Saint Nicholas, a Christian saint born in the 3rd century in Patara, a village in modern-day Turkey. He was known for his generosity and kindness, especially towards children and the needy. The story of Saint Nicholas’s anonymous gift-giving spread throughout Europe, becoming a legendary mythology.

Sinterklaas

The Dutch settlers in America brought with them the tradition of “Sinterklaas” who was a figure based on Saint Nicholas. Sinterklaas was depicted as an elderly man with a long white beard who would visit children on the eve of St. Nicholas Day on Dec. 5 to bring them gifts.

American consumer evolution

In the early 19th century, the image of Sinterklaas underwent changes in America. Influences from various sources that included Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas”. This story is also known as “The Night Before Christmas”. Moore’s creative take on the legends and myths began to reshape the character in the minds of those immigrating and living in the United States. His poem described Santa Claus as a plump, jolly man with a sleigh pulled by reindeer; and this imaginative take on Santa contributed to the popular image we recognize today.

Thomas Nast’s illustrations

In the late 19th century, Thomas Nast, a famous political cartoonist, created several illustrations for Harper’s Weekly that featured Santa Claus. His drawings portrayed Santa as a rotund, cheerful figure in a red suit. His artistic interpretation was a major factor in solidifying the image of a jolly old St. Nick in popular culture.

Coca-Cola’s Influence

Finally, in the 1930s, Coca-Cola commissioned Haddon Sundblom to create advertising images featuring Santa Claus. Sundblom’s illustrations depicted Santa as a larger-than-life, friendly character dressed in a red suit with a white fur trim, which, of course, aligned with the colors of the Coca-Cola brand. These images became widely popular and reinforced the modern image of Santa Claus that has permeated the global Christmas culture.

The evolution of Santa Claus is a blend of various cultural, historical and commercial influences that ultimately culminated into the beloved figure everyone recognizes today.

Santa has become a symbol of generosity, joy, accountability and gift-giving associated with the holiday season.