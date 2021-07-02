Bird inside plane prompts delay of United Airlines flight at Kahului Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A United Airlines flight from Maui to Newark, NJ was delayed on Friday, July 2, 2021.

A bird got onto the plane just before it was supposed to take off after 5 p.m. from Maui’s Kahului Airport.

The United Airlines crew tried to get the bird off the plane while the passengers were waiting for take off.

@ZachHonig posted some videos on Twitter of the bird’s adventure with the crew and passengers.

United tweeted back “We thought they looked a little seedy when they gave us their boarding passes, but they had on im-peck-able disguises.”

One video shows a technique the crew used to turn on only the lights that they wanted the bird to fly toward. Passengers closed their window shades and the lights were turned off so the bird would go toward the front of the plane.

United flight 43 from Maui, HI to Newark, NJ was delayed shortly as our crew worked together to ensure that a bird onboard was able to escape the cabin unharmed. Soon after, we thanked our customers for their patience and the flight safely departed for Newark. United Airlines

United said the flight was delayed by 26 minutes.