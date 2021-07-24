Bird thought to be dead is discovered in Maui Natural Area Reserve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources says on Wednesday officials with the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project discovered a Kiwikiu that they thought had died.

It was one of seveb birds that were captured on the windward side of Haleakala on Maui.

It moved to a different location.

Five died from avian malaria, and for a year and a half, scientists could not find the other two.

“All of a sudden I heard the kiwikiu start singing,” said Zach Pezzello, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. “It’s a very distinct call distinct song and so I immediately knew what this was and what it meant. Yeah it was pretty remarkable. I was quite stoked at the time and still kind of am.”

Officials believe there are fewer than 150 of these birds left in the wild which puts them at high risk of going extinct within a few years.