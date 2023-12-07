HONOLULU (KHON2) — When you hear the term biohacking, you probably think of The Last Blade Runner or some other sci-fi movie that sensationalizes the future of human evolution.

What you probably don’t think of is choosing whole milk over nonfat milk or choosing grassfed butter for your coffee instead of a processed creamer. It’s as easy as using exercise to combat certain health issues or utilizing technology to over issues that arise with your body.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Biohacking can be intimidating, and you’re probably not going to find a physician who understands what it is since it is not a part of medical school training.

But not to worry. Na’au Pono Physical Therapy is located in Honolulu, and this husband-and-wife team understands what it means to navigate something like this for the very first time.

David Kekoamanawaleʻa Woodward, DPT and Dara Woodward began their journey into biohacking when their son was experiencing difficulties.

“Our son was kind of going through a whole bunch of different health things as a baby,” explained David. “He was just starting to eat soft foods, and we were trying to figure out what is it that we’re supposed to be feeding him. We thought we were doing everything right in regard to eating organic and all that stuff. But we weren’t truly educated on what embodies wellness and health, yet.”

It wasn’t until they stumbled onto Dave Asprey, who is considered to be the father of biohacking, when they figured out how to take their son’s health into their own hands.

“Our son was dealing with eczema which just kept getting worse,” said Dara. “He started to experience more pain and irritability, which of course kept us up at night with worry. We needed to figure out what would help our son. So, I literally typed out on Google ‘resilience’, and that is how we heard of Dave Asprey.”

Since then, the Woodwards have expanded their knowledge of biohacking and access to it for residents who want to take control of their health.

“We started feeding our son bacon and eggs instead of sugared cereals or toaster pastries,” said Dara. “Within days of doing this, we saw an immediate improvement in his health, both physically and emotionally.”

Biohacking simply refers to the practice of using techniques and methods that utilize biology, technology or a combination of both to enhance or modify the human body and its functions.

“Biohacking involves a wide range of activities that aim to optimize physical and mental performance and health improvements,” said David.

Biohacking can encompass several areas which include:

Nutrition: This is the experimentation with diets, supplements and food intake to achieve specific health or performance goals that you set for yourself. Exercise: This is as simple as using specific workout routines, training methodologies or technologies that will enhance physical performance or achieve fitness objectives. Technology: This is when we incorporate wearable devices, apps or gadgets that are meant to monitor and improve health metrics like heart rate, sleep patterns or activity levels. Self-Experimentation: This is a journey that allows you to conduct personal experiments, like trying nootropics (cognitive enhancers), intermittent fasting or other lifestyle changes to enhance cognitive abilities or overall health. DIY Biology: This is when we engage in genetic modifications, implant technology within the body or explore other advanced biohacking techniques to push the boundaries of human capabilities.

For David and Dara, it’s about creating a community where people can find others who are interested in taking their health and emotional needs to a new level of awareness and intention.

“This is about creating a community where those of us who are seeking ways to engage our health in a more intentional and systematic way,” explained David. “We educate our clients and tell them that if they feel weird about it, then keep going. You’re on the right track. That’s a breakthrough. It’s a breakthrough in shedding your old belief system and that is part of the wellness journey.”

“Meeting others who are going through the same issues of trying to find a way to take control of their health in a way that is meaningful to them,” added Dara.

Of course, David and Dara haven’t had run across too many medical professionals in Hawaiʻi who know what biohacking is. But they found that family was one of the biggest hurdles to ensuring their children could be empowered to ask the tough questions.

“So, grandparents were worried that our kids wouldn’t be able to eat pancakes or cheese crackers,” said Dara. “They feared that not being able to eat Cheerios or Pop Tarts that the children would lose out on their childhood. But this simply isn’t true, and they finally began to understand that it’s not about restriction; it’s about intention.”

You can find David and Dara at Na’au Pono Physical Therapy which located on King Street in Honolulu. They are intent on growing the biohacking community in Hawaiʻi through education, community development and access.

It’s important to note that biohacking can range from simple lifestyle changes to more advanced and potentially risky procedures. Ethical concerns, safety issues, and legal boundaries exist, especially when dealing with invasive or experimental techniques. Moreover, biohacking practices vary widely and not all practices are scientifically proven or universally safe.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Many biohackers aim to optimize their health, increase longevity or achieve higher cognitive function. Others may focus on enhancing physical capabilities or exploring the intersections of technology and biology. It’s an evolving field with diverse approaches and goals.