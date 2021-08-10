Billionaire philanthropist, Jeff Bezo’s ex-wife donates $5M to Hawaii’s nonprofits

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the richest women in the world has donated millions of dollars to help Hawaii nonprofits.

Businesswoman and novelist Mackenzie Scott, who also happens to be the ex-wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, donated $5 million to the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF) in 2020.

On Monday, the foundation announced that the money is being used to help 194 nonprofit groups across the state, as part of HCF’s “Change” grants program.

Under the program, each nonprofit has received $36,000 in funding. The donation has also helped address coronavirus impacts in Hawaii’s local communities.

