Billboard goes up to help search for missing mother, former Hawaii resident

CHULA VISTA, California (KHON2) — A group of people looking for missing former Hawaii resident Maya “May” Millete of Chula Vista, California have made a billboard to help with their search effort.

The 38-year-old mother of three has not been seen for nearly two months.

Amber Peterson is part of a Facebook group dedicated to finding Millete.

Peterson reached out to advertising company Lamar, which operates billboards and signs across the U.S.

“He, um, responded immediately and offered to donate the billboard, everything that was included, everything from start to finish,” Peterson said. “All we had to do was just give him the information that we wanted on the billboard, include pictures, and he would handle the rest.

“Maybe somebody’ll see it and they’ll know where she is. Or maybe they saw something one day. you know? You just never know. And just having her face up there and having everybody see it, it brings light to the story and what’s happening .”

Millete is a graduate of Radford Highschool and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

She was last seen at her home on Thursday, Jan. 7. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to assist with the search efforts. To donate, click here.