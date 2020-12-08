Billabong Pipe Masters given green light to begin Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Billabong Pipe Masters has been given the green light to begin Tuesday morning.

Typically, thousands of people would pack the beach to watch the best surfers compete, but just like many things in 2020, this year will be different.

The World Surf League did get a filming permit which allows them to close off areas where spectators are not allowed.

In addition, all athletes and crew will be tested before they enter the WSL zone.