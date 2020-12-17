Billabong Pipe Masters gets green light to resume on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials gave the green light to resume the Billabong Pipe Masters on Oahu’s North Shore on Thursday, Dec. 17.

We're back and it's ON! Tune in to watch the @billabong1973 Pipe Masters pres. by @HydroFlask live at https://t.co/ie0ZfNdmHw starting at 8 am HST. pic.twitter.com/FE9fqmT3xf — World Surf League (@wsl) December 17, 2020

Last week Friday, Dec. 11., the World Surf League suspended the contest after five staff, including the WSL’s CEO, tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s unclear what led up to the organization’s decision to lift the suspension.

