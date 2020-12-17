Billabong Pipe Masters gets green light to resume on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials gave the green light to resume the Billabong Pipe Masters on Oahu’s North Shore on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Last week Friday, Dec. 11., the World Surf League suspended the contest after five staff, including the WSL’s CEO, tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s unclear what led up to the organization’s decision to lift the suspension.
To watch the Billabong Pipe Masters, click here.
