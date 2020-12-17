Billabong Pipe Masters gets green light to resume on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials gave the green light to resume the Billabong Pipe Masters on Oahu’s North Shore on Thursday, Dec. 17. 

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Last week Friday, Dec. 11., the World Surf League suspended the contest after five staff, including the WSL’s CEO, tested positive for COVID-19. 

It’s unclear what led up to the organization’s decision to lift the suspension.

To watch the Billabong Pipe Masters, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories