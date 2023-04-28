HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that’s been hailed a “game changer” in preventing public corruption and restoring trust in government has stalled because there’s no funding for it. Watchdog groups question if there is truly a desire to clean up Hawaii politics.

The bribery convictions of former state lawmakers J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen drove lawmakers to say there will be significant changes made during the session. Among them, a public financing bill, which allows a candidate to collect $5 donations from voters. Once they reach a certain threshold, the state would provide the rest of the money needed to run a campaign.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Public financing ensures that rather than having to go around drumming up dollars from large investors, people who can write big checks to the campaign, they are talking to the regular people. And all they have to do is raise these five-dollar qualifying contributions.” Heather Ferguson, Common Cause Director of State Operations.

Sen. Karl Rhoads, who wrote and introduced the bill said only $700,000 was approved for the proposal when it needed $7.5 million.

“If it were a priority, this is a year where we’re not broke, we can come up with the money. It’s a tiny percentage of the total budget, so at this point, apparently it’s not a priority,” he said.

Sen. Rhoads was hoping to get the public financing bill approved for next year‘s election. Instead, if it happens at all, the earliest it could be done would be 2028.

The watchdog group Common Cause said it’s extremely disappointing considering the amount of support for the bill.

“We know that an overwhelming number of constituents have been contacting multiple offices of the elected officials. What are they afraid of?” Ferguson asked.

She added that states that adopted it believe it benefits candidates and voters.

“Because they don’t feel that their elected officials are being influenced by big money donors or lobbyists,” said Ferguson.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

We reached out to the chairs of the Ways and Means and Finance committees, as well as the Senate President and the House Speaker, and a spokesperson said they were too busy with final conference committees to comment.