Bill to ban plastic disposable foodware on Maui goes into effect on New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On New Year’s Day 2022, Maui County’s ban on plastic disposable foodware will go into effect, affecting all businesses that package food or beverages.

Banned items will include plastic disposable food service containers and utensils such as bowls, plate lunch containers, and straws. Businesses will then have to provide non-plastic products that are safer for the environment.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The end of single-use plastic foodware doesn’t mean the end of convenience,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. “Alternatives include compostable utensils made from paper, plant starch, bamboo and sugar cane, among others.”

Businesses affected by the ordinance is receiving help from the Maui County Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division. Special cases where businesses are experiencing COVID-19 related shipping and supply delays are being granted temporary exemptions.

The bill was declared to protect the environment due to plastic disposable foodware contributing to the death of marine animals and found ingested by humans in microscopic fragments through the food chain.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“We can all aspire to achieve ‘zero-waste’ in Maui County by making small changes that make a big difference in helping our environment,” Victorino said. “Remember: reduce, reuse, recycle and compost waste materials.”