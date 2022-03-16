Bill 38 will go to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi for signature

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu City Council approved a proposal to regulate commercial activities at beach parks on the east side of Oahu on Wednesday, March 16.

Not everyone is happy, however.

The wedding industry is especially concerned about a major source of their income — beach photography.

The bill regulates commercial activities, including wedding photography and tour bus stops, from Makapuu Point to Kapoho (Castle) Point. Supporters said it will help with overcrowding and access while opponents are worried about losing their livelihoods.

“If it’s a matter of overcrowding, I don’t think that that’s because of us,” said wedding event officiant Kawena Opunui. “I think we try our best to leave no trace, we try our best to take up a small area.”

Taking photos and videos for profit will not be downright illegal — event planners will need to buy a permit. Those in the local wedding industry are upset that Hollywood will not have to play by the same rules.

“It cuts all commercial activity except for movies and T.V. shows. So, “Magnum” can come or “Godzilla” can come, right? But a family can’t get married on the beach.” Ellsworth Simeona, licensed wedding minister

At Wednesday’s Council meeting, however, testimony in support of Bill 38 won out.

“We are tired of the inundation of commercial activity everywhere we go on our shoreline, so much so that we are not able to use our shorelines sometimes and the desecration that keeps taking place,” Kapua Medeiros said to the Honolulu City Council.

The councilmember who introduced the bill added there are other options for the wedding industry.

“Of course it’s not preventing anyone from getting married or taking a picture. It just can not be commercial activity. There are lots of beaches on this island.” Esther Kiaaina, Honolulu City Council

“I want to do what’s best for both sides,” Simeona said. “In Hawaii, we work together. We have ho’oponopono, we can come to a resolution and maybe this bill is a little bit heavy-handed.”

The bill passed its third and final reading and is set to go to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi for his signature.