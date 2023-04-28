HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being omitted from the state budget, the Hawaii Tourism Authority will continue to promote Hawaii’s brand for now.

A bill to all but abolish HTA was deferred on Friday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Sen. Lynn Decoite who chairs the committee on economic development and tourism said, they could not reach a consensus on a proposal that would have allowed HTA to continue to exist with a reduced governing board consisting of only nine members.

It was also proposed to establish an office of destination management under the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Instead, Decoite said she’s confident HTA can continue to operate with roughly $30 million of unspent American rescue plan act funds.

She also said she looks forward to further discussion in the next legislative session.

In response, HTA Director John Defries issued a statement that stated in part:

“We will have funds to keep the lights on and retain our staff of 22. Our leadership team and board of directors will be making tough decisions in the coming days about canceling active procurements, existing contracts, and ongoing community work.”

On Wednesday, HTA announced that “no funding for HTA – zero – was included” in bill HB300 — the proposed state budget bill.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to HTA, this would eliminate legislative funding for a variety of community programs: Destination Management Action Plans, support for community events and festivals statewide, Hawaiian cultural programs, popular sports events.