Bill attempts to decrease catalytic converter thefts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lawmakers are trying to crack down on catalytic converter thefts.

Representative Jackson Sayama along with several state lawmakers introduced a measure that would require businesses not to buy used car parts or accessories.

The bill also asks businesses to report the attempted sale to police if the seller does not provide appropriate information.

The measure would also increase fines ranging from $100 to $2,000.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and have become an increasing target of thieves.

The measure passed first reading.