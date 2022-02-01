Bill aims to expand lethal force for self-defense; Hawaii lawmaker says ‘it will resonate with the people’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill making its way through the State legislature justifies the use of deadly force in self-defense and expands the definition of when it is legal.

People in Hawaii are currently required to retreat from situations where their life is in danger except in the home or workplace.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Rep. John Mizuno signed onto HB2464 and said the people of Hawaii deserve to be able to defend themselves anywhere.

“This bill takes it out of just the home or workplace and says that you can stand your ground anywhere as long as you’re legally there,” Rep. Mizuno said.

“But it will resonate with the people, the people are tired of being victimized, they want to stand up for their rights and this bill represents that.” Rep. John Mizuno, (D) Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights

Some may view the bill as particularly Conservative, but chair of Hawaii’s Progressive Caucus Rep. Matt LoPresti said it is not a partisan issue.

“I don’t think self-defense is a right or left issue. It’s not a Progressive issue or a Conservative issue,” LoPresti said. “If you’re being assaulted, you should have the right to defend yourself.”

At least 25 other states already have laws where there is not a duty to retreat from an attacker in an area where the victim is lawfully present. Rep. Mizuno thinks Hawaii will not be far behind.

“So, I agree with this bill,” Rep. Mizuno said. “I’m not saying it’s going to pass this year, but I anticipate within the next two or three years. A measure like this will be a policy for the State of Hawaii.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The use of deadly force will only be justified if the victim was not the initial aggressor if the bill passes.

Click here to read HB2464.