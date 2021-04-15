Bikeshare Hawaii begins removing Biki stations on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bikeshare Hawaii began removing Biki stations on Oahu on Thursday, April 15, in an effort to cut costs due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to a 60% reduction in call center hours is also being implemented, according to Bikeshare Hawaii.

The executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii says Biki is unable to sustain the current service level.

“The lengthy pandemic has negatively impacted the revenue stream of many businesses, both old and new, and Biki was not immune to this. When the state shut down in March 2020, Biki was deemed an essential service and continued to operate 24/7 to support residents with picking up food and supplies, commuting, and exercising. However, Biki cannot sustain the current service level when 2020 revenues from fare-paying customers was only just over half of 2019 revenues. These service changes are necessary and based on the forecast that the pandemic will continue to reduce revenue throughout 2021. This move will conserve Biki’s remaining resources as Honolulu anxiously waits for commercial, tourist, and office activity to fully recover in the next couple of years.” Todd Boulanger, Bikeshare Hawaii executive director

Bikeshare Hawaii removed six Biki stations Thursday in places like Waikiki, Kakaako, Kalihi, Makiki, Downtown and Kaimuki.

There will be no change to Biki membership costs. An audit released in December 2020 stated the City and County of Honolulu should reevaluate its partnership with Bikeshare Hawaii.

Bikeshare Hawaii says more Biki stations could be removed in the future.