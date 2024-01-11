HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bike path that will connect West Oahu to UH Manoa will cost tens of millions according to the city. They said it’s a timeless investment.

“I feel like this project is future proofing us,” said Complete Streets Administrator Renee Espiau.

The project Espiau from the city’s Complete Streets is talking about is a 30 mile long bike path from Nanakuli all the way to Manoa. While it sounds daunting, there are already a number of existing bike trails. They just need to fill in the gaps.

“We have a pretty good bike network,” Espiau said. “Now you can get almost to downtown from Waikiki, Kakaako. Then we have some new projects going into downtown this year and then there’s the big gap basically from Chinatown to Middle Street.”

But she said they’re already working on that.

“We have a project right now to do bike lanes all the way along North King Street that we’re going to bid out this year,” Espiau explained.

She said in order to make the bike lane along North King Street they’ll mostly be taking space currently used as on street parking. The only area they’ll be taking a travel lane is in front of Farrington High School because there is a third lane in that area.

“Because King Street is the older corridor the right-of-way is really variable depending upon redevelopment,” she explained. “There are some places where all we can fit is a bike lane and then there are some places, like by Rays Cafe, we really wanted to preserve the on-street parking. We kind of downgrade the bike facility a little bit through there just so we can kind of balance those community needs.”

According to Espiau, construction on that segment will begin in 2025 and likely take a year and a half to complete. But she’s unsure how long it will take to finish all 30 miles.

“Leeward Bikeway project has been going for over 10 years or so, one could imagine that some of these pieces may take 10 years or more, not all of them I hope,” she said.

The Feds are chipping in $4.8 million and the city is contributing $1.2 million just to get things rolling, but Espiau said the full project will cost tens of millions.

“Connecting your communities and connecting the major destinations on your island is a timeless investment,” she explained.

Travis Counsell, Executive Director of the Hawaii Bicycling League, said it’s worth it.

“It’s a great section where somebody who did commute that distance can use it,” Counsell said. “But it will be an awesome alternative for people in those neighborhoods to have recreational routes or even just a commuter route to a closer grocery store something like that. It will be a nice multi-use path for people to use for a variety of reasons.”

Espiau said they are also talking with the state about the possibility of building a bike path along the North Shore.