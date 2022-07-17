HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources reported the largest surf since more than 25 years.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement estimated a wave in Diamond Head to be 25-feet-tall.

DOCARE Lt. Vance Lime and Officer Maui Lee were said to be patrolling Maunalua Bay through Waikiki on jet skis during the morning surf. Lt. Lime explained that Maunalua Bay does not have a designated tow-in area.

“Since swells of this type don’t happen very often on O‘ahu’s south shore, we worried that the event would be too appealing to resist,” Lime said.

On Saturday, July 16, DLNR officials reported a pleasure craft and was seen at the wave break Sunday morning when the 26-foot-long vessel washed onto the reef due to the swells.

Lt. Lime stated that tow-ins were happening at Castles surf break and sets are expected to be the biggest today.

Lt. Lime added, “However, the Diamond Head area definitely had the biggest surf we saw during our patrol.”