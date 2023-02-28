HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve seen a jump in your electric bill, you’re not alone. HECO’s prices have increased by 24% since January 2022.

A new pilot program rolling out in the summer is meant to save customers money, but it could cost some folks more. It’s called time of use, and it will change how much your electricity costs depending on when you use it.

The Public Utilities Commission and Hawaiian Electric are creating the pilot with the expectation to launch it to all customers between 2024 and 2025.

The cost of your electricity would be broken up into three separate timeframes:

Daytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evening peak 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Overnight 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

“Time of use is really all about customer choice, you have the ability to control your usage you can see how much it’s costing you, make changes in your lifestyle or charging or use of energy so that you can maximize the use of energy,” PUC Chair Leodoloff R. Asuncion said.

Rates have yet to be finalized as the prices proposed by Hawaiian Electric are still under review by the PUC. The structure goes like this for those in the pilot program:

Overnight will be double the cost of the daytime rate. Evening peak is triple the cost of the daytime rate.

“Anyone your greatest use is in peak, can you take some of that energy off and move it and get charged less for it,” Asuncion said.

HECO plans to move all its customers to TOU rates in late 2024 or 2025.

“It’s probably the biggest change in how customers are billed and how rates are set over a century,” HECO Government & Community Relations Vice President Jim Kelly said.

Kelly adds that it will help the grid, but the idea is also to match pricing with the current electricity production costs.

“We are going to have a lot more lower cost resources that are online during the day with solar and storage as well. The idea is to send price signals to customers that are more closely aligned with the actual cost of producing the electricity at the time they use it,” Kelly said.

State Senate Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism vice chair Glenn Wakai (D) suggests having the daytime rate far below the current Oahu rate of 41 cents per kilowatt hour.

“We should be starting the discussion at a much lower rate, right now solar and battery is coming in solar is coming in at 8 cents with battery, it’s 11 cents,” Sen. Wakai said.

The PUC is creating a plan to stop bills from ballooning, with an approved “bill protection” for the first six months that customers are on the new rates. This makes a maximum $10 increase from what a bill would have been without TOU rates.

HECO is recommending folks participating in the pilot program or the eventual customers placed on TOU rates utilize weekends or days off to use heavy energy appliances like driers. For more tips on energy savings, click here.