HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was College Week on Wheel of Fortune and three students had their chance to win some cash.

One of the college students was Malia Dunaway from Honolulu, her opponent was a sophomore from the University of California, Los Angeles and a freshman from Harvard University.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Dunaway is a sophomore at Villanova University and said she is studying international business and marketing with a minor in finance. She said she hopes to make her way into the fashion industry.

Dunaway came up on top after solving the phrase “HIGH POINT OF THE YEAR” with a total of five letters left to guess.

Three college students compete to solve a puzzle on the game show Wheel of Fortune. Seven letters were missing from the puzzle before Malia Dunaway from Honolulu, on left, correctly solves the phrase “HIGH POINT OF THE YEAR.” The showtime aired on Friday, April 7, 2023, on the KHON channel. (Wheel of Fortune)

This took the Honolulu woman all the way to the bonus round where she chose the category “People.”

While she didn’t solve the $40,000 puzzle, she did walk away with $25,850.

Malia Dunaway from Honolulu makes her way to the bonus round of the game show Wheel of Fortune. The contestant fails to solve the puzzle “A JOVIAL CROWD,” but walks away with $25,850. The showtime aired on Friday, April 7, 2023, on the KHON channel. (Wheel of Fortune)

The correct answer to the puzzle was “A JOVIAL CROWD.”

Dunaway’s success in making it into the show also caught the attention of her university’s student news site The Villanovan.

According to an article by The Villanovan, Dunaway got on the show after applying for an ad on Instagram.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Read more from The Villanovan by clicking here.