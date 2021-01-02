Big leadership changes coming for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of Oahu are going to see some big changes in leadership as multiple inaugurations of elected officials are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Jan. 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu’s new Mayor, Rick Blangiardi, will be inaugurated at 1:30 p.m. at Honolulu Hale.

The new City Prosecutor, Steve Alm, is set to be sworn into office just before the mayor at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

A swearing-in ceremony for five new and four returning city council members will also be held at Honolulu Hale at 12 p.m.