Big leadership changes coming for Oahu

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents of Oahu are going to see some big changes in leadership as multiple inaugurations of elected officials are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Jan. 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu’s new Mayor, Rick Blangiardi, will be inaugurated at 1:30 p.m. at Honolulu Hale.

The new City Prosecutor, Steve Alm, is set to be sworn into office just before the mayor at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

A swearing-in ceremony for five new and four returning city council members will also be held at Honolulu Hale at 12 p.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories