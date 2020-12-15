HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Big island woman indicted for the murder of a 6-year-old boy four years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ashley Nihipali received her punishment on Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and felony abuse of a family member. She was originally charged with murder.

Mazen Nihipali-Moniz, who was 6 years old, was found unresponsive on Halloween in 2018. He died at the hospital.

He and four of his siblings lived with Nihipali and her wife, Kuuipo Nihipali who plead guilty to abuse of a family member and hindering prosecution.