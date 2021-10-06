Big Island woman known for Guinness World Record title dies at 92

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has been home to several world record holders, including a woman who once held the title for having the largest collection of sunglasses.

Betty Webster spent 92 years embodying the aloha spirit. She died a few weeks ago, but her family hopes her unique style and legacy of aloha will live on forever.

“If you could pop up the dictionary, if they could put a picture of someone under aloha spirit, it would absolutely be Betty Webster,” said Natalie Webster, Betty’s granddaughter.

Natalie said her grandma was the most active 92-year-old she has ever known.

Betty worked at a number of restaurants in Kamuela on the Big Island, even into her late 80s. When she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer a few years ago, Betty continued to smile and dance the hula until the end.

“When we saw her a few months ago, she was still dancing but in her chair,” said Natalie. “I’m the oldest of her grandchildren, and all of us, one thing we share, one thing we all took away that we learned from her, that it is never too late to do something that you’re passionate about.”

Betty Webster’s name is not only famous within her Big Island community. She is also known across the globe. She won the Guinness World Record title for having the largest private collection of novelty sunglasses in 2017. She had a whopping 1,506 pairs of sunglasses.

“She was a hostess in different restaurants, and she would switch out her glasses all the time where you would see her in one pair, and you’d look away for a second, you turn around and she’s got this whole other pair of glasses on,” Natalie said.

Of course, she had her favorites.

“She had a couple of pairs that she really loved to pull out,” said Natalie. “One of them were these two big beer mugs.”

Besides her Guinness World Record title, Betty had a few more more that are perhaps much more important: mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.

Her family hopes the world will learn the same lesson that they learned from Betty Webster.

“Our grandmother, every day, was about making somebody smile for her,” Natalie said. “And especially right now, you know there’s a lot of division going on across the board, and now more than ever is the time for aloha.”