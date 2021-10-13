Big Island woman electrocuted in downed power line incident Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department (HPD) said a 59-year-old woman was killed and a 58-year-old man was injured on Tuesday evening after power lines fell on a parked vehicle they were in near residential property in the Hawaiian Shores subdivision in Pahoa.

According to HPD, Puna Patrol officers arrived at the scene of a vehicle on fire on Oct. 12, at 8:41 p.m., which originated from downed power lines in the area of Oopu Street and Kahakai Boulevard.

As the downed lines continued to arc on the roof of the vehicle, HPD said the male occupant exited the vehicle by climbing through a rear tailgate window that had been previously removed.

Meanwhile, when the female occupant tried to attempt the same exit route as the male, according to HPD, she fell on a galvanized gate that was directly behind the vehicle. As she fell she came into contact with the fence, as well as the vehicle, and was then electrocuted.

HPD said the male party attempted to pull the female to safety but was unsuccessful and he was subsequently thrown to the ground by the force of the electricity.

The female occupant was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead and the male occupant was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

HPD said the victim’s identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

Hawaii Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information about the incident, contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of Area I, Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2252.