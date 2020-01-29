Big Island woman charged with wire fraud for stealing money from a school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Big Island woman has been charged with wire fraud, after officials say she stole money from the Kua O Ka La Public Charter School.

According to court documents, from 2012 to 2019, Kelaukila Estabilio stole more than $628,000 from the school.

She was the school’s financial officer, and maintained the school’s bank accounts.

The documents go on to say she used the money on her family’s personal expenses, as well as to pay off her credit card bills.

In July 2018, the school was overrun by lava during the Kilauea eruption.