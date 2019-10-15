Big Island toddler still recovering in hospital, police investigates assault case

BIG ISLAND (KHON2) — A three-year-old Big Island boy is still recovering at a hospital on Oahu.

Hawaii Island police are investigating the case as first-degree assault. No arrests have been made.

The boy was first taken to Hilo Medical Center Monday, October 7, and then airlifted to Kapiolani Medical Center in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to serious condition. Police say the injuries appear consistent with physical abuse.

Sources say the boy had severe head and body injuries and that it was the mother who initially drove the boy to the hospital.