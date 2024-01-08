HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old Big Island teen who was involved in a vehicle/pedestrian collision has passed away early Monday morning.

The initial incident occurred on Friday evening when an on-duty 18-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department struck the pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the road and not on a crosswalk.

He was transferred to Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition, where he received treatment for head injuries.

Reports said the vehicle was not operating in an emergency response mode and did have the blue pilot light illuminated. At the time, there was little to no lighting in the area and it was raining.

The officer involved was put on administrative leave pending investigation. The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has changed the investigation to a negligent homicide investigation.

For anyone who may have information regarding the collision, officials are asking them to contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or email at laurence.davis@hawaiicounty.gov.