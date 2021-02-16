Big Island suspect charged with second-degree attempted murder after hitting victim with her stolen car

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials on the Big Island are investigating an attempted murder case that police say started as car theft. The owner of the car remains in critical condition after being hit by her own car and a suspect has now been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

28-year-old Maile (Lei) Kalanui was transported to Queen’s Medical Center with life-threatening wounds from the impact of the car. Her fiance, Trevor Naki, flew to Oahu to be by her side.

Officers initially responded to an unknown disturbance at the intersection of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street.

Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Ryan Kilborn not far from the initial scene.

Naki said, it happened during Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14, as they visited family. Kalanui was in the passenger seat when Kilborn allegedly dragged her out of the vehicle.

“As I was talking to my grandfather, Lei was in the passenger seat bumping some sounds, listening to music,” Naki said. “At that point, he proceeded to open the passenger door, pulled her out, and threw the puppies and the dog out.”

Naki said, the man drove away with their car.

Naki got in his grandfather’s car and drove after the suspect. He said, he tried to block the suspect to prevent him from driving away. Naki said, the suspect began to drive towards his fiance as he tried to get away.

Police said, Kalanui was near the road when Kilborn crashed into her.

“I tried to follow him down Ole Ole, he was about three cars ahead of me. He saw Lei and proceeded to drive directly towards her,” Naki said. “She was sitting, she stood up and he impacted her from the abdomen causing her face to struck into the windshield.”

Naki said, his attention went from blocking the vehicle to trying to help his fiance. Police said, Kilborn then got into a truck to try to get away.

Tyler Hamm saw everything happen from inside his truck. He rushed out to help and that is when Kilborn got inside.

Hamm said, he jumped onto the bed of the truck as Kilborn sped from the scene.

“At this point, I kind of realize how crazy he really was, because I can see the look in his eye and kind of mumbling,” Hamm said. “He just goes faster, and my truck is smoking already, we’re going so fast. ”

He said, he jumped out when Kilborn slowed his speed. Kilborn continued to strike other cars on the road and eventually careened onto a lava field.

Police reached the suspect after a short pursuit on foot.

Naki said, everything happened in a matter of minutes. His main concern now is his fiance’s recovery.

Naki said, “She was doing good this morning but they had to put her back to sleep. ”

Family members and friends have started an online fundraiser for Kalanui.