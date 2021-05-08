Big Island structure fire causes almost $200,000 in damage

File – Smoke from a structure fire in Volcano Village, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Marni Renner)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A structure fire on the Big Island caused an estimated $190,000 in damage to a wooden building in Volcano Village on Saturday, May 8, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday on John Lee Road, fire officials said.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The structure collapsed as a result of the blaze, and Hawaii County firefighters say no injuries were reported.

Fire crews arrived at the blaze and found the 1,500 square foot structure completely engulfed in flames at 2:12 a.m.

File – Smoke from a structure fire in Volcano Village, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Marni Renner)

The fire was brought under control by 2:50 and completely extinguished at 4:23 a.m.

Officials say the wooden structure had an iron roof and was unoccupied and empty of contents.