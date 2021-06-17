Big Island shelter urges residents to adopt, foster pets after reaching capacity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local animal services and shelter on Hawaii Island is asking residents to consider adopting or fostering a pet after reaching housing capacity at all three of its shelters, located in Kona, Waimea and Keaau.

With shelters completely full, Hawaii Rainbow Rangers (HRR) says it is working diligently to find forever homes for all of its 140 dogs and 200 cats to avoid euthanizing the healthy, adoptable pets.

“Our shelters are full due to the high volume of calls we receive every week to pick up stray, abused, injured or simply unwanted animals,” said Lev Yarborough, HRR’s Chief Operations Officer. “This creates the situation where there is no room for the new incoming animals. Our vision is for residents, the community and animal welfare organizations to work together to provide safe and loving homes for every animal.”

The organization is asking residents who aren’t looking to adopt to consider fostering instead, which allows the pets to stay in temporary homes until they are ready to be adopted. The shelter says fostering a dog or cat for a month or more can make a difference, giving the pet a greater chance of finding his or her permanent home.

Adoption fees for HRR animals have been reduced to $25 per dog or cat to encourage adoptions. In addition to the reduction in fees, all adopted or fostered animals will receive spay or neutering service and up-to-date immunization.

The three HRR shelters are located at:

Kona: 74-5225 Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Waimea: 67-1611 Hawaii Belt Rd., Waimea, HI 96743

Keaau (just south of Hilo): 16-266 Kipimana St., Keaau, HI 96749

To view dogs that are available for adoption, click here.

Adoptable cats can be viewed here.

For more questions about pet adoption or fostering, call (808) 913-5397 or email adopt@hipets.org.

Donations are also welcome and go directly to helping the animals and the shelters. To make a donation, click here.