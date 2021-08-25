Big Island ranks #1 most diverse county in the U.S.

KAILUA KONA, HI – OCTOBER 13: Athletes compete during the run portion of the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on October 13, 2018 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s no secret that Hawaii’s residents make up of some of the most diverse group of people in the US, but just how diverse is the Aloha State? According to new data published by the U.S. Census Bureau, all four of Hawaii’s counties were ranked among the top 15 most diverse counties in the nation.

Using a diversity index, which tracks what the likelihood of two randomly chosen people within a population being of different racial and ethnic background would be, the U.S. Census Bureau made the following determinations:

Hawaii County, Hawaii (#1)

With a diversity index of 77.7%, the Big Island came first in being the most diverse county in the U.S. An estimated 23.1% of the island’s 200,629-person population was categorized as being of two or more races, 32.2% were White and 19.1% were Asian.

Maui County, Hawaii (#2)

Maui came in as a close second with a diversity index of 77.1%. The Valley Isle is home to about 164,754 people, of which 31.5% are white, 26.3% are Asian and 19.1% are two or more races.

Kauai County, Hawaii (#4)

Kauai ranked #4 on the list of most diverse counties in the U.S., presenting an impressive diversity index of 76.6%, which is less than Hawaii and Maui County but more than the City and County of Honolulu. The Garden Isle’s population is made up of 73,298 people, of whom 28% are Asian, 30.3% are White and 21.3% are two or more races.

Honolulu City and County, Hawaii (#11)

The City and County of Honolulu has the biggest population size of any county within the state of Hawaii, but you may be surprised to learn it’s the least diverse county of the 50th state. The island houses 1,016,508 people with 42.2% of them being Asian, 17.3% being White and 19.5% being having two or more races, making the City and County the 11th most diverse county in the U.S.

Other diverse counties in the U.S. included Sacramento County, California, Robeson County, North Carolina, Montgomery County, Maryland, Kings County, New York and Fort Bend County, Texas.

For more information on local population changes and the nation’s racial and ethnic diversity, visit the U.S. Census Bureau website.