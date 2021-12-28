Big Island police warns of scammers calling people for bail money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are warning people of a phone scam that involves attempting to deceive potential victims in getting bail money for a family member who is incarcerated and needs immediate help.

Police say callers are asking people to send money transfers online or to give their credit/debit card information.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police are reminding people to never provide any personal information, including bank and credit card information, birth dates and social security numbers.

Contact police at (808) 935-3311 if you believe you are contacted by one of these scammers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 05 2022 12:24 am