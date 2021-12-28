Big Island police warns of scammers calling people for bail money

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are warning people of a phone scam that involves attempting to deceive potential victims in getting bail money for a family member who is incarcerated and needs immediate help.

Police say callers are asking people to send money transfers online or to give their credit/debit card information.

Police are reminding people to never provide any personal information, including bank and credit card information, birth dates and social security numbers.

Contact police at (808) 935-3311 if you believe you are contacted by one of these scammers.