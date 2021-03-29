Big Island police seek public’s help in recovering stolen electronic shopping cart

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big police are investigating a theft that occurred on Saturday, March 20, at a large retail store in Kailua-Kona.

The incident happened at approximately 2:43 p.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to police, a man, whose identity remains unknown, took an electronic shopping cart from the store without permission.

The man was seen walking into the store and using the shopping cart while he shopped. Police say he was seen paying for his items and then leaving the store with the cart, traveling west on Henry Street.

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the unknown suspect pictured in the surveillance photographs.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311 or Officer Joshua Stender of Kona Patrol at 326-4646 ext. 253.