Big Island police seek public’s help in post office break-in investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in breaking into the Hōlualoa Post Office that occurred between July 10 and July 12.

Authorities have determined that mail was stolen from the post office. Detectives are continuing their preliminary investigations and are coordinating with the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Residents are advised to monitor upcoming banking and billing statements for fraudulent activity.

If you suspect you have missing mail or parcels related to this incident, report it to the United States Postal Inspection Service toll free: 1-(877) 876-2455 or the local field office at (808) 837-2970.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311; or Detective Ray Fukada at (808) 326-4646 extension 281 or at ray.fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.