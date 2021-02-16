Big Island police seek public’s help in Kalapana attempted murder investigation

KALAPANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following an incident in the Kalapana area on Sunday, Feb. 14.

It happened at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Puna patrol officers responded reports of a disturbance near the intersection area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an unknown male suspect had allegedly stolen a vehicle from a driveway and several minutes later returned to the area and struck a 28-year-old woman. The suspect then reportedly stole a pick-up truck from a passerby who stopped to render aid to the injured female.

The man was located with the stolen pick-up truck several miles away from the initial scene and was arrested shortly after, according to police.

Meanwhile, the woman was transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room with life-threatening injuries. She was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she remains in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area Sunday afternoon to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311, or Detective Scotty Aloy at 961-2375 or email him at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.