Big Island police seek public’s help in Hilo bank burglary investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in an apparent bank burglary in downtown Hilo.

It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to an alarm at a bank on Kalakaua Street. Upon arrival, officers found that a window to the bank was shattered and the suspects removed a number of items.

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation, which is classified as a second-degree burglary.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311, or Detective Blaine Morishita at 961-2385 or email blaine.morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

You can also call Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2252 or email rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.