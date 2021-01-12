Big Island police seek public’s help finding 31-year-old missing woman

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police need your help finding a 31-year-old missing Hilo woman.
According to her family on the mainland, Danielle Jean was last heard from in mid-December. Jean is described as as being 5-foot-4, weighing 170 pounds and having brown eyes and short brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
